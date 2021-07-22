Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 22nd (BXC, CAHPF, CEMI, CFRUY, CLMT, CPAC, CPYYY, CRARY, IS, MCRB)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 22nd:

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cementos Pacasmayo is a cement company engaged in the distribution and selling of cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete in the North region of Peru. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining. Cementos Pacasmayo is based in Santiago de Surco, Peru. “

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

