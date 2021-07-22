Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July, 22nd (AAPL, ABNB, ALIZY, ANFGF, BIOVF, BTDPY, CSX, CVX, FCREY, MNR)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, July 22nd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a buy rating. They currently have $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $165.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $170.00 price target on the stock.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.88.

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $112.00.

