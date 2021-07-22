Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REZI shares. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $4,518,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $7,729,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 998,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 31,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.