Resolute Forest Products (RFP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $916.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

In related news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities raised Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

