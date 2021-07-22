Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of RGP traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,444. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $529.39 million, a P/E ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

