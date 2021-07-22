Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Holdings Cut by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 66,977 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:QSR traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.82. 111,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,645. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on QSR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

