Restore (LON:RST) Sets New 52-Week High at $500.00

Restore plc (LON:RST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 489 ($6.39), with a volume of 116933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.49).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RST. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Restore from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Monday, July 5th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 406.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £662.87 million and a PE ratio of 2,100.00.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

