Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,425,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.60% of Retail Properties of America worth $35,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,366 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of RPAI opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -609.00 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

