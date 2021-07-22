Reviewing Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and QUALCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A QUALCOMM 27.28% 103.71% 17.59%

This table compares Airspan Networks and QUALCOMM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QUALCOMM $23.53 billion 6.82 $5.20 billion $3.34 42.57

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks.

Volatility & Risk

Airspan Networks has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Airspan Networks and QUALCOMM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A QUALCOMM 0 12 17 1 2.63

QUALCOMM has a consensus target price of $165.88, suggesting a potential upside of 16.68%. Given QUALCOMM’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats Airspan Networks on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc. engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses and provides rights to use portions of the firm’s intellectual property portfolio. The QSI segment focuses on opening new or expanding opportunities for its technologies and supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company was founded by Franklin P. Antonio, Adelia A. Coffman, Andrew Cohen, Klein Gilhousen, Irwin Mark Jacobs, Andrew J. Viterbi, and Harvey P. White in July 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

