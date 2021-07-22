Reviewing Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ)

Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Immune Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Sanofi 17.33% 24.12% 13.26%

This is a summary of current ratings for Immune Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanofi 1 4 4 0 2.33

Risk and Volatility

Immune Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanofi has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Sanofi shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Immune Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sanofi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immune Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sanofi $41.17 billion 3.15 $14.07 billion $3.35 15.36

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than Immune Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Sanofi beats Immune Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product, Bertilimumab, is a human monoclonal antibody that binds eotaxin-1, a chemokine that attracts eosinophils to the site of inflammation. Bertilimumab has shown promising clinical activity in bullous pemphigoid and has been studied in other conditions including allergic rhinitis and ulcerative colitis, and may have application in other diseases, including atopic dermatitis, asthma, and other diseases. It is also developing NanoCyclo, a topical nano-encapsulated formulation of cyclosporine, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) and psoriasis. The company was founded by Daniel Gedeon Teper in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products. It also supplies poliomyelitis, pertussis, and hib pediatric vaccines; and influenza, adult booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines. In addition, the company offers allergy, cough and cold, pain, digestive, and nutritional products; and other products, such as daily body lotions, anti-itch products, moisturizing and soothing lotions, and body and foot creams, as well as powders for eczema. It also has various pharmaceutical products and vaccines in development stage. Sanofi has collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline to develop a recombinant Covid-19 vaccine; and a research collaboration with Stanford University School of Medicine to advance the understanding of immunology and inflammation through open scientific exchange. It also has a collaboration with TrialSpark Inc. to execute clinical research studies in the areas of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

