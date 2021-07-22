Reviewing Versus Systems (VS) and The Competition

Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) is one of 113 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Versus Systems to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.39 million -$5.78 million -7.29 Versus Systems Competitors $1.06 billion -$323,608.25 27.71

Versus Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -387.36% -495.77% -92.51% Versus Systems Competitors -27.60% -1,835.60% -11.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Versus Systems and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Versus Systems Competitors 604 2972 4510 88 2.50

Versus Systems currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.51%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 21.07%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Versus Systems rivals beat Versus Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

