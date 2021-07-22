Reviewing Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) & Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) and Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Land Securities Group and Vonovia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Land Securities Group $830.75 million 8.50 -$1.82 billion $0.44 21.57 Vonovia $3.59 billion 11.04 $3.69 billion $3.35 10.30

Vonovia has higher revenue and earnings than Land Securities Group. Vonovia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Land Securities Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Vonovia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Land Securities Group and Vonovia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Land Securities Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Vonovia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Land Securities Group has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonovia has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Land Securities Group and Vonovia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A Vonovia 101.34% 15.24% 5.87%

Summary

Vonovia beats Land Securities Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK. We aim to lead our industry in critical long-term issues Â- from diversity and community employment, to carbon reduction and climate resilience. We deliver value for our shareholders, great experiences for our customers and positive change for our communities.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 415,688 residential units; 139,429 garages and parking spaces; and 6,564 commercial units, as well as managed 74,021 residential units for other owners in Germany, Austria, and Sweden. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

