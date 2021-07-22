Rewardiqa (REW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $66.00

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $20,201.09 and approximately $66.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.87 or 0.00303051 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

REW is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

