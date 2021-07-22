Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Position Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,402 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,282,000 after buying an additional 82,885 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,297,000 after buying an additional 249,384 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

