RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 555.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 102.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $267.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,071.00 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

