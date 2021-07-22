RioDeFi Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $9.99 million and $1.86 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 281,383,449 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

