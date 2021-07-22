Ripio Credit Network Trading Down 27% This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 27% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $220,413.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029803 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00026347 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.