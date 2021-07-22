Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$77.00. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$76.47, with a volume of 79,829 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$73.60. The firm has a market cap of C$8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$419.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$368.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

