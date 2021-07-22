Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Rite Aid posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 268%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after purchasing an additional 793,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,995 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 231,170 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RAD traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 40,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.12. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $825.80 million, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.82.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

