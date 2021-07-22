Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.790-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-$25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.66 billion.

RAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.22 million, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.12. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

