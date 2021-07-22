RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 123,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Farfetch by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,628,000 after buying an additional 13,737,367 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $514,600,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $251,804,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $153,758,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,708. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

