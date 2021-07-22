RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys 5,542 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 2.2% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,142,000 after acquiring an additional 107,235 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2,269.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,864,000 after acquiring an additional 61,025 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,923,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.32.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NOW traded up $9.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $576.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a PE ratio of 756.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $414.60 and a one year high of $598.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $513.77.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.