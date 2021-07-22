RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $10.17 Million Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. RingCentral comprises approximately 1.7% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,658,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

NYSE:RNG traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.97. 3,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,966. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,078.76 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

