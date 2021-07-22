RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.29.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955 over the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,278. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.78 and a 12-month high of $225.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

