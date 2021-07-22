RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $26 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.3% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $34.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,619.44. The stock had a trading volume of 89,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,407.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.