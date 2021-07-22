RiverPark Advisors LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $4,957,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $1,871,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $5,731,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Vertical Research began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

ODFL traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.71. 1,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,438. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.69. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

