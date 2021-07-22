RiverPark Advisors LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 131,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAQ. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $145,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $376,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $598,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $4,019,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,407. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

