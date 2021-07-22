RiverPark Advisors LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 194,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAQC. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,281,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,425,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $248,000.

Shares of VAQC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,132. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

