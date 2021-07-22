RiverPark Advisors LLC Invests $10.58 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,422 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,575,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $415.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,326. The firm has a market cap of $392.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,301 shares of company stock worth $33,042,253 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

