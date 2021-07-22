RiverPark Advisors LLC Invests $2.36 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $581,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,227,607 shares of company stock worth $87,845,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 111,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199,189. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.