RiverPark Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $365,597,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after buying an additional 1,116,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after buying an additional 1,101,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,583,672 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $227,415,000 after buying an additional 1,000,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Barclays cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.22.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.82. 30,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,990. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.27. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,837 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,574. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.