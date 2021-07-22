RiverPark Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.52.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $182.13. 8,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,210. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.99. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.