RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New $5.09 Million Investment in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 277,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Silver Spike Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $12,859,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,138,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,223 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $85,764,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 19,813.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 158,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 81,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Acquisition stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.55. 887,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

