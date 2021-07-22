RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases 19,322 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 3.2% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

ZTS stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,974. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $202.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.54. The stock has a market cap of $95.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.