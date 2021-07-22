RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,001,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Snowflake by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total transaction of $5,776,726.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 758,703 shares of company stock valued at $185,364,847 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.10. 95,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.44. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.43. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.