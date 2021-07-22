RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after acquiring an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $121.83. 267,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,275. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.46. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $120.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.35, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

