RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 35,130 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,130 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 1.9% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Apollo Global Management worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $50,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 118.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,478,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,755,925 shares of company stock valued at $102,829,396. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Shares of APO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.20. 32,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,397. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

