RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 925 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Norges Bank bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $205,404,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in CDW by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth $63,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,322. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.