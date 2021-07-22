RiverPark Advisors LLC Trims Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.44. 3,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.43. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $144.51.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.