Rivetz (RVT) Market Capitalization Reaches $195,178.91

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $195,178.91 and $2.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00047659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00014084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.77 or 0.00829313 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

