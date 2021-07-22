RLI (NYSE:RLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

RLI (NYSE:RLI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of RLI stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.06. RLI has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $117.84.

Get RLI alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Several analysts have commented on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.