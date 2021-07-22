Robert D. Hormats Sells 100 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE AMT traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $281.60. 1,147,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,698. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $284.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.
AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.73.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after acquiring an additional 208,020 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after buying an additional 487,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,477,000 after buying an additional 147,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,757,000 after buying an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Tower by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,787,000 after buying an additional 91,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
