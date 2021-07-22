Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of RHI traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.50. 902,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,969. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. Truist boosted their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

