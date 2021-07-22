Robert MacLeod Buys 12 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) per share, with a total value of £366.48 ($478.81).

Robert MacLeod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,212 ($41.96) per share, with a total value of £385.44 ($503.58).

On Wednesday, May 19th, Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, with a total value of £380.76 ($497.47).

LON:JMAT traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,053 ($39.89). 364,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,985. The firm has a market cap of £5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,123.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,101 ($27.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JMAT. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,025 ($39.52).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

