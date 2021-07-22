Robonomics.network (XRT) Reaches Market Cap of $12.59 Million

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Robonomics.network coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.16 or 0.00037278 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Robonomics.network has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Robonomics.network has a market cap of $12.59 million and $1.09 million worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00050099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.29 or 0.00880480 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Robonomics.network Profile

Robonomics.network (CRYPTO:XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,271,501 coins and its circulating supply is 1,034,838 coins. The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

