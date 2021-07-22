Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $107.90 million and $381,466.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for $10.50 or 0.00032184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.77 or 0.00882343 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.