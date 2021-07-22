Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Shares Down 15.9%

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) were down 15.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCKHF)

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; 64% working interests in PL004a; 30% PL004b and PL004c production licenses; 100% working interest in PL005 production license; and 40% working interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

