Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings. Rocky Brands posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ RCKY traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $48.13. 1,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,431. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $350.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,902. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,207,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth $3,224,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth $3,934,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

