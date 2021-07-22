Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 5,225 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises 1.7% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in General Mills by 1,588.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.87. 50,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.