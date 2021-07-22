Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 7,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 3.1% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 105,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 675,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 477,449 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 337,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,383. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.03.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.